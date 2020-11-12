Dayton man accused of shooting, killing cousin over purchase of alcohol indicted

A 25-year-old Dayton man was indicted on murder charges for shooting his cousin following an argument over the purchase of alcohol.
Perry Maurice Rolandus Thompson Jr is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Aug. 9, police responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue on a shooting.
Cannady, 24, was shot multiple times during an argument, Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said.
“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Hall said. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”
Cannady was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries.
Witnesses at the scene were able to identify Thompson as the shooter, according to the prosecutor’s office.
He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Dayton police a few weeks after the shooting.
Thompson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 17.