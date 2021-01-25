Dayton man indicted in wife’s deadly shooting

A Dayton man has been indicted in the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine, in November of last year.
Tremayne Lee Burdine, 38, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Nov. 14, Tremayne reportedly shot Tenisha following an argument at their home on Vernon Drive, killing her. He then took their three chidden to a relative’s home and left, according to the prosecutor’s office.
A woman called 911 after the children began crying and said their father shot their mother, according to dispatch records.
When she went to the Burdines’ home, she found Tenisha dead at the back door, she said in a 911 call.
Family members believed that Tremayne fled to the Chicago area, but U.S. Marshals found and arrested him in Montgomery, Alabama earlier this month.
He has been extradited back to the Dayton area and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.