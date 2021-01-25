Dayton man indicted in wife’s deadly shooting

Tremayne Lee Burdine, 38, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Nov. 14, Tremayne reportedly shot Tenisha following an argument at their home on Vernon Drive, killing her. He then took their three chidden to a relative’s home and left, according to the prosecutor’s office.