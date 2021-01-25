X

Dayton man indicted in wife’s deadly shooting

Tremayne Lee Burdine
Tremayne Lee Burdine

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A Dayton man has been indicted in the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine, in November of last year.

Tremayne Lee Burdine, 38, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Bond $1M for Dayton man accused of killing wife while children at home

On Nov. 14, Tremayne reportedly shot Tenisha following an argument at their home on Vernon Drive, killing her. He then took their three chidden to a relative’s home and left, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A woman called 911 after the children began crying and said their father shot their mother, according to dispatch records.

When she went to the Burdines’ home, she found Tenisha dead at the back door, she said in a 911 call.

Explore911 call: ‘My cousin’s husband shot her;’ man charged with murder

Family members believed that Tremayne fled to the Chicago area, but U.S. Marshals found and arrested him in Montgomery, Alabama earlier this month.

He has been extradited back to the Dayton area and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.