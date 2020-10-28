Dayton man sentenced for throwing rocks at police during protest

A Dayton man has been sentenced to five years of probation for throwing rocks at Moraine police officers during a protest in Downtown Dayton on May 30, 2020, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. reported.
Russel Harris, 36, reportedly threw two rocks at Moraine officers where they were in a line of officers on Wayne Avenue and Bainbridge Street, a release said. Other officers witnessed the assault and ordered Harris to leave the area. When he didn’t comply, Dayton officers arrested him.
Harris reportedly entered a plea by way of Bill of Information to two counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business, the release said. He entered the plea on September 23, 2020.
Harris was sentenced to up to five years of Community Control Sanctions. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to consecutive terms of 180 days in jail for each assault count and 90 days for obstructing official business.
“Citizens have the right to peacefully protest and express their opinions," Heck said. "However, attempting to cause physical injury to officers or damaging property is not acceptable.”