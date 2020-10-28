Dayton man sentenced for throwing rocks at police during protest

Russel Harris, 36, reportedly threw two rocks at Moraine officers where they were in a line of officers on Wayne Avenue and Bainbridge Street, a release said. Other officers witnessed the assault and ordered Harris to leave the area. When he didn’t comply, Dayton officers arrested him.

Harris reportedly entered a plea by way of Bill of Information to two counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business, the release said. He entered the plea on September 23, 2020.