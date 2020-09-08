Dayton may act to help PSA Airlines as travel industry suffers

The city of Dayton may defer PSA Airlines’ lease payments for its rental hangar for one year to help the company at a time when COVID-19 has battered the aviation industry and air travel.
On Wednesday, the city commission will decide whether to amend the city’s loan agreement with the company to suspend payments until August 2021.
The suspension means PSA, which is headquartered at the Dayton International Airport, will not have to pay the $586,690 it owes over the next 12 months.
PSA’s 20-year loan agreement will be extended for an additional year, from January 2036 to January 2037. The city is expected to collect an additional $87,730 in revenue over the life of the agreement because PSA’s lease payments will shift to a higher rate.
The city expects to receive more than $12.4 million in revenue from PSA over the two-decade agreement. PSA leases a 77,500 square foot hangar and maintenance facility at 3751 Cargo Road.
JobsOhio helped fund the construction of PSA’s maintenance hangar by providing $5 million for the project. JobsOhio has agreed to defer the city’s loan payments until August 2021 to help out during this difficult economic time.