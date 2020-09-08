X

Dayton will sound like warfare. But don’t worry, it’s just training

Residents in the Ross Twp. area may have heard the rumble of a large military helicopter this morning, don’t worry, it is part of a massive training event the Butler County Emergency Management Agency is participating in.
Later this month, some Dayton residents may hear helicopters, explosions and what sounds like gunfire.

But residents shouldn’t panic. That’s because these activities will be part of U.S. Army training in multiple parts of the city.

Between Sept. 20 to 25, soldiers will undergo training in an urban environment at secured locations, the city said.

The exercises will be held in an unoccupied buildings and settings that troops may encounter when deployed, officials said.

Residents may hear whirring helicopters, simulated weapons sounds and controlled explosions as doors are breached.

“The U.S. Army sincerely appreciates the cooperation and understanding of citizens and local businesses near training, and apologizes for any possible inconvenience,” Army spokesperson Col. T.J. Rainsford said.

Dayton police officers will be on site to ensure people stay away from training areas.

“The meetings and planning for this training began more than a year ago,” Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl said. “Dayton has a long history and strong relationship with the U.S. military, and we are honored to be able to provide support to the U.S. Army as they conduct valuable training in our city.”

