Dayton mayor to announce lawsuit aimed at reducing gun violence

CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Credit: HANDOUT

Local News | 31 minutes ago
By Kristen SpickerCornelius Frolik

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will join Columbus officials to announce a lawsuit as part of an effort to reduce gun violence and keep guns away from those who are not allowed to own them.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Eric Tirschwell, managing director of Everytown Law, will also be present for the announcement at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, the announcement will include information on the “first-of-its kind lawsuit.”

We will update this story as more information is available.

