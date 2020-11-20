Dayton Metro Library to close extra days this Thanksgiving due to stay-at-home advisory

Branches will be closed on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 in addition to Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. The library is already closed on Sundays and Mondays, so branches will not reopen until Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Explore Dayton Metro Library expands curbside services

“To the best of our knowledge, no COVID spread has been linked to any Dayton Metro Library location,” said Tim Kambitsch, executive director. “However, COVID numbers continue to accelerate at an alarming rate. It’s important that we support Montgomery County’s stay-at-home advisory. We want to keep our staff and our patrons safe.”