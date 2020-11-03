X

Foward reelected Dayton NAACP president

Derrick L. Foward, President of the Dayton Unit NAACP, won re-election. CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 52 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its Biennial Election and reelected Derrick L. Foward as president.

This is Foward’s eighth re-election.

Mattie P. White was elected to serve as the First Vice President and Tiwona L. Branham was elected treasurer.

Several people were re-elected to their positions. Second Vice President Tom Roberts, Third Vice President Willie A. Terrell, Jr., Secretary Clair Mae Thompson, Assistant Secretary Lauretta Williams and Assistant Treasurer Harvey C. Bolden were all re-elected.

Chris R. Cortner, Felicia A. Hill and Gary J. Leppla were elected to the Executive Committee. The other members, Stacey D. Benson Taylor, Lu Dale, Eric L. Ellington Sr., Rev. Dr. David I. Fox, Ina M. Green, David Montgomery, Ayo O. Ogunduyile, Derrick Scales Sr., Christopher L. Shaw, Deborah A. Smith, Dinah M. Williams, Terrence Williams and Roland Winburn were all re-elected.

Founded in 1915, the Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the city’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. For more information on the Dayton Unit NAACP, call 937-222-2172 or visit www.naacpdayton.org

