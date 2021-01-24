Dayton NAACP suffers ‘immeasurable loss’ after Executive Administrative Assistant to the President dies suddenly

Siler worked for Dayton Public Schools as an Instructional Assistant in Early Childhood Education and the Montessori Program. She enjoyed her work and was dedicated to helping children learn, the release said. She played an important role in starting the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Union for Paraprofessionals, the release said.

Siler began working with the Dayton unit of NAACP in 2004 where she was the executive administrative assistant to President Foward. She was responsible for assisting the Unit Secretary with processing memberships and served as a conduit between the local unit and the state, regional and national offices of the NAACP.