Dayton Retail Lab connects new business owners with mentors

All 11 businesses selected to participate were women-owned businesses, with five being minority-owned. Participants were selected from 36 applicants which included 19 minority-owned and 25 women-owned establishments.

Paula Willis, who co-owns Now and Zen Terrariums with her daughter, Alleah Cooks, is one of the members of the first cohort. The business first started at the Second Street Market in downtown Dayton five years ago, and has since branched out to its own location on St. Clair Street. It’s a walk-in studio where people can make custom terrariums.

“It was a great opportunity and so we were so glad we were chosen,” Willis said. “It was so helpful to us, and one thing I would say, is that it was such a great opportunity to meet other small business owners and get to know them a little bit better. We were supportive of each other certainly, during the challenging period of COVID-19. It was a great comradery established between the people and businesses participating.”

Mary Baldino is the owner of Connect E-Sports, a business centered around gaming. Located on Wayne Street in downtown Dayton, they have created a way for local gamers to find each other right here in town through tournaments and other events. Baldino also had the chance to be a part of the Retail Lab.

“It was really nice to have that personal connection and meet other business owners every Tuesday on Zoom for two hours even though it was virtual, we’re able to talk and communicate and work on a project together,” Baldino said. “I would say it’s a great experience to connect with other businesses in downtown Dayton and build connections you might not necessarily have, as well as like learning opportunities for topics that aren’t easy to research.”

“There’s someone there willing to reach out and help you. We had a great experience with the program, and I feel like the program is only gonna grow from here,” Baldino said.

Now and Zen Terrariums is opening a new location at 37 S. St. Clair St. in Dayton. NOLAN SIMMONS

The application process is now open until Feb. 3 for the next group to enter the program.

