Dayton schools online for seven weeks upon January return

“However, we’re going to continue to monitor the trends. We were very eager to get our students back face to face in a hybrid model (this fall), as were 65% of our parents,” Lolli said. “We need to be as careful this time to make sure we don’t bring students back too soon and then have to convert back to a remote model again. … We don’t want to go back and forth.”

DPS started this school year fully online, then allowed those career tech, arts and special education students to come back gradually in October. On Nov. 9, the full district went to a hybrid model, with students in-person two days a week and online three days.

But that only lasted two weeks, as COVID-19 cases surged locally and statewide. With the week of Nov. 23 already off for Thanksgiving, DPS decided to hold no classes at all until Jan. 4.

Lolli and teachers union president David Romick on Tuesday praised those teachers who have continued to connect with students informally during this time.

Lolli said in mid-to-late January, the district will survey families to see what their opinions are about returning to face-to-face school Feb. 22.

School board member Will Smith asked what would happen with art, music and physical education teachers who were temporarily laid off this fall when the district was in remote learning mode. Lolli said they will not teach those subjects, but will serve as substitute teachers, as the district had significant staffing problems in recent months, in part due to COVID quarantines.

Romick said there are no layoffs as part of this new remote learning period.

Smith also asked about school meal distribution during the remote learning period. Lolli said DPS is planning daily meal delivery like they did in September. She said sign-up forms will be on the district’s website Wednesday.