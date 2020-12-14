Oakwood Schools extend remote learning into January

Students in kindergarten and first grade will be issued a new Chromebook to be used up to fourth grade, they will also be allowed to take the laptop home during summer and breaks. Families will pay a $20 per year technology fee for the devices.

“We wanted to let families know as soon as possible about this temporary change so you could plan accordingly for any issues this schedule may present,” Ramey said in the letter. “We fully understand and appreciate the difficulties this schedule may cause but believe in the value of making this change. We hope to start off-site, along with winter break, spring break and the beginning of the distribution of vaccines, will allow us to provide consistent learning during the second semester. We continue to strive to achieve our goal of providing face-to-face instruction for as long as we can, as safe as we can.”

Student’s teachers and principals will be communicating with parents and children regarding schedules and expectations for the two-week off-site instruction period.

“With the continued combined efforts of our students, families, teachers, nurses, support staff and our community, we can continue to provide outstanding educational experiences for all our students as we ride out this latest challenge. I am fully confident we can begin to see a light at the end of this tunnel,” Ramey said.