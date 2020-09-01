Dayton teachers union calls layoffs ’hazardous to students’

Dayton’s teachers union on Tuesday released a statement criticizing broad temporary layoffs by the school board, calling them “terribly hazardous to our students and their families” by eliminating student services reducing academic offerings.
“Now more than ever Dayton students and their families are in need of medical support and social/emotional care,” Dayton Education Association President David Romick said, citing stresses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. “School nurses, school counselors, and certified educators are trained and licensed to provide much needed support to special needs students, medically-fragile learners, foster children, and those children at risk of abuse or neglect.”
The 241 temporary layoffs and furloughs approved in a 4-3 school board vote Friday affect 114 teachers union members, 56 bus drivers and 46 clerical employees, plus 25 non-union administrators and district support staff. The moves take effect Sept. 8-14.
Agreements with the unions mean that those laid off will retain their health insurance, with the district footing the bill, and that once the schools go back to in-person classes, the laid-off and furloughed staff will be brought back.
On the teachers union side, the largest groups affected by the layoffs were 20 music teachers, 19 art teachers, 16 preschool teachers and 14 physical education teachers, plus 22 school nurses.
“”Dayton students are already less likely to have family access to artistic and musical resources and are always in need of physical activity to engage their bodies as well as their minds,” Romick said. “The Dayton Education Association applauds all other urban school districts in Ohio, and our neighboring remote learning districts here in Montgomery County, that have found a way to keep these student learning conditions intact in their remote learning models.”
That “student learning conditions” argument is one the union has used before. In their fight for a new contract in August of 2017, union members carried signs arguing, “teacher working conditions are student learning conditions.”
DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said Friday that art, music, preschool and physical education layoffs were done because teaching those subjects in an online format doesn’t work as well. She said nurses were cut because there are no students in school buildings for them to work with.
Lolli also said that since students have been out of school for more than five months, it’s crucial to get them caught up on their core academic subjects.
Romick also criticized the school board’s broad cuts to preschool, saying they hurt both students and the families who rely on preschool teachers as resources.
“The community supported universal preschool as a ballot initiative in 2016, after realizing the need for robust early childhood education in Dayton,” he said. “Our Ohio-licensed preschool educators are uniquely trained to provide learning strategies and techniques to parents preparing their children for school. This should, and certainly could, continue during the Dayton remote learning period. The early childhood years can never be recouped.”