Dayton teachers union calls layoffs ’hazardous to students’

“”Dayton students are already less likely to have family access to artistic and musical resources and are always in need of physical activity to engage their bodies as well as their minds,” Romick said. “The Dayton Education Association applauds all other urban school districts in Ohio, and our neighboring remote learning districts here in Montgomery County, that have found a way to keep these student learning conditions intact in their remote learning models.”

That “student learning conditions” argument is one the union has used before. In their fight for a new contract in August of 2017, union members carried signs arguing, “teacher working conditions are student learning conditions.”

DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said Friday that art, music, preschool and physical education layoffs were done because teaching those subjects in an online format doesn’t work as well. She said nurses were cut because there are no students in school buildings for them to work with.

Lolli also said that since students have been out of school for more than five months, it’s crucial to get them caught up on their core academic subjects.

Romick also criticized the school board’s broad cuts to preschool, saying they hurt both students and the families who rely on preschool teachers as resources.

“The community supported universal preschool as a ballot initiative in 2016, after realizing the need for robust early childhood education in Dayton,” he said. “Our Ohio-licensed preschool educators are uniquely trained to provide learning strategies and techniques to parents preparing their children for school. This should, and certainly could, continue during the Dayton remote learning period. The early childhood years can never be recouped.”