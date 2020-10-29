Dayton to pass out $15k in candy to children at Halloween event; annual Oregon District Hauntfest cancelled

But he said he expects 5,000 to 6,000 visitors to the Kettering field softball complex.

That’s because door-to-door trick-or-treating isn’t expected to be as popular this year, given concerns about the coronavirus.

Car lines will be allowed to form on North Bend Boulevard starting at 5:30 p.m. They will enter the boulevard from Helena Street.

The car line will be cut off at 7:30 p.m. or when candy supplies run out. Children must be present to receive candy.

Hundreds of youngsters stopped at Cleveland School's Trunk or Treat event on their Beggar's Night rounds Thursday, Oct 30 in Dayton. Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

Hauntfest, the popular Halloween party in the Oregon District, has been cancelled this year for health and safety reasons.

The Oregon District has been designated Dayton’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which allows people to take alcoholic drinks outside on the street nearly every day of the year, with a few exceptions.

The DORA is not in effect on Halloween or St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s unclear what kind of crowds will come out to the Oregon District on Saturday, since outdoor drinking won’t be allowed, except possibly for patios.

Hauntfest 2018 took over Fifth Street and the Oregon District near downtown Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 27. The annual Halloween event serves as a fundraiser for the business district that partly covers its improvement efforts. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Out on 5th, a pilot program that shut down East Fifth Street to automobile traffic on the weekends, ended last weekend. The program launched the first week of September.

Shane Juhl, co-owner of Toxic Brew company, recently told this newspaper he wished East Fifth Street would close down for Halloween to give visitors room to space out.

“People are going to come down here anyways,” he said. “Everyone is going to cram in the bars."

“I understand the reservations,” he said. "It would just be a lot safer ... if the streets were closed.”

Staff writer Jordan Laird contributed to this report.