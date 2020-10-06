What defense, aerospace leaders are saying about Dayton and Ohio

JobsOhio, by its reckoning, counts nearly 550 private aerospace companies with 37,000 aerospace employees across the state.

Much of the state’s defense industry is centered around and to the east of Dayton, particularly in Greene County. Of course, Wright-Patterson is the state’s largest single-site employer, with 30,000 military and civilian employees — Zeis put the number at 32,000 — with that number staying steady even during the pandemic, base leaders have said.

In all, Wright-Patterson has an annual economic impact exceeding $15 billion, according to the Dayton Development Coalition.

Firms in 10 Ohio counties received 89% of the $5.33 billion in federal defense procurement contracts in fiscal year 2018, according to the state. Those 10 counties are grouped into four clusters of contiguous counties, with Greene leading all counties with $1.34 billion or 25.2% of Ohio’s total share of those crucial contracts in 2018.

Firms in Montgomery, Butler and Franklin counties received contracts totaling between $490 and $560 million, or 9.2 to 10.4%, according to Ohio data.

Overall, the military and federal employment sector employs 93,000 Ohioans at some 30 installations, according to JobsOhio.

The Air Force Research Lab, based here at Wright-Patterson, awards nearly $800 million a year in “small business innovative research” contracts, to small businesses across the nation, AFRL Commander Brig Gen. Heather Pringle said at the forum.

And the lab is working all the time to ensure that doing business with the Air Force is less difficult for smaller companies, she emphasized.

“If you tried to partner with us in the past and it was perhaps a bit of a challenge, I want to ask you to try again, because we have new front doors,” Pringle said.

Notable private Dayton-area defense firms include GE Aviation’s Unison plant in Beavercreek and UTC Aerospace in Troy. Ohio is the No. 1 supplier state to Boeing.

“Nothing could be more exciting than building the future,” Pringle said.

Part of that future will include “flying cars” — flying vehicles that producers say require no runways and no airports.

AFRL’s effort to capture and harness development of such vehicles is paying dividends for the Dayton area already, with a pair of companies, BETA Technologies and Joby Aviation, either testing here or beginning to establish a local presence.

The forum, for which registration is required, will continue Tuesday afternoon. Scheduled for 2:30 p.m. is a panel hosted by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, focusing on Southwest Ohio’s contribution to aerospace and defense.