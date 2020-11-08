Deadline is Tuesday to ‘cure’ provisional, problem absentee ballots

There were 21,214 provisional ballots cast in area counties and 156,331 statewide. This includes 7,154 in Montgomery County.

There are several reasons a voter would be asked to vote provisionally, and most provisional ballots are counted. In the 2016 general election, nearly 15 percent of provisional ballots were rejected statewide. Of the 22,978 provisional ballots rejected, 776 were because they didn’t provide proper identification, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State.