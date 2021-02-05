Deputy who shot, killed man in Harrison Twp. cleared by grand jury

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy acted lawfully when the officer shot and killed a Dayton man who drove at another deputy in Harrison Twp. last year, according to a Montgomery County grand jury.
On March 7, 2020, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Ontario Avenue parked at a tornado-damaged business. When they approached the vehicle, they found a man, later identified as 43-year-old Gary Brown, in the backseat.
Deputies commanded Brown leave the vehicle, but instead he went to the front seat and drove the vehicle at one of the deputies, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The other deputy shot at Brown once, striking and killing him.
The deputy was not identified by name in a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, only referred to as John Doe.
A special assistant prosecuting attorney from outside Montgomery County handled the cases and presented it to the grand jury. After reviewing the testimony and evidence, the grand jury declined to indict.