DeWine announces CARES Act spending package to benefit small businesses, bars, other groups

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a package of more than $419.5 million in CARES Act fund spending, intended to help fund small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans.
The package now goes to the State Controlling Board for approval on Monday.
More specifically, according to a release the package earmarks:
- $125 million of the funding to provide grants to small businesses with no more than 25 employees to pay for expenses like mortgage or rent payments, supplies and equipment. The application for this program will be available Nov. 2 at businesshelp.ohio.gov.
- $50 million of the package to 47 Community Action Agencies for use with rent, mortgage, water and sewer assistance to help Ohioans pay outstanding balances back to April 1. Households behind on their bills are eligible for assistance if they have an annual income at or below two times the federal poverty guideline ($52,400 for a family of four).
- $37.5 million for a bar and restaurant assistance program, which will offer $2,500 per unique business location for businesses with an on-premise consumption permit. The application for this program will be available Nov. 2 at businesshelp.ohio.gov.
- $62 million for rural and critical access hospitals, to be used to pay additional costs associated with the pandemic like safety measures and the purchase of critical PPE for first responders.
- $100 million for colleges and universities, to be used to support coronavirus-related services like expanded testing for students, faculty and staff, as well as mental health services.
- $25 million for nonprofits for costs incurred due to the pandemic
- $20 million for arts organizations, also for costs incurred due to the pandemic
“We know that Ohioans are hurting, and the needs are great. We must do what we can to help them through this crisis,” DeWine said. “Providing financial support to small businesses, the arts, and nonprofits will help them keep the doors open and Ohioans employed. For Ohioans in need, this assistance will help them stay in their homes, which can make all the difference.”