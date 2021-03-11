DeWine to visit Springfield COVID vaccine clinic this morning

Gov. Mike DeWine will visit a coronavirus vaccination site at the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield this morning.
The governor is scheduled to arrive around 10 a.m.
Starting today, Ohioans ages 50 and older as well as people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease are eligible to be vaccinated.
This is in addition to child care and funeral services, law enforcement and corrections officers, pregnant people, bone marrow transplant recipients and people with ALS or type 1 diabetes who were made eligible for the vaccine last week.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, you can visit the state’s central scheduling system which was unveiled earlier this week. Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ for more details.