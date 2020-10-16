Dollar General worker shot in head after taking out trash, 911 caller says

The caller also said the suspect got into a blue or gray Chevy Equinox.

A store employee who declined to be identified told the Dayton Daily News that a vehicle pulled up to the side of the building and shot the man in the head before leaning over him and shooting him three more times.

The worker said there was no robbery involved.

Around 2 p.m., fire and K9 crews responded to the 1000 block of Shakespeare Avenue in Dayton for a black Chevy Equinox was fully engulfed in flames, according to dispatch records. It was not clear if the vehicle was related to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as more information is available.