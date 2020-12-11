Donation funds set up for mother of 7 who died of COVID-19

Averette, a 42-year-old Kettering Health Network nurse who died from complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday, was featured in a Dayton Daily News story on Thursday. She leaves behind seven children and her husband, Charles, to whom she was married for 14 years.

Her youngest child, Skye, was born while Averette was sick with COVID-19. Averette died without being able to hold her youngest child. She gave birth via C-section while she was still in the hospital sick with COVID-19.