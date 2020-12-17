Downtown hotel project gets $2.45M in tax credits

The Barclay Building at the southwest corner of First and Main, across the street from the Victoria Theatre, housed the Miller-Valentine Group’s headquarters until 2018. The 10-story building was constructed in the 1920s and had served for years as commercial office space.

Developers have said the proposed new hotel would be called the Hotel Ardent and would be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotels.

In recent years, downtown Dayton has seen the former Dayton Grand/Doubletree Hotel across from City Hall close in 2016, and the new Fairfield Inn & Suites near the Dayton Dragons stadium open in 2018.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association said earlier this year that record low hotel revenues and occupancy rates from the COVID-19 pandemic might not recover until 2022. But as of June, the Hotel Ardent developers expressed confidence and aimed for a fourth-quarter 2021 opening.