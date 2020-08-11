DP&L oversized load, state patrol expected to slow Centerville, Kettering traffic

“We understand this area is already congested, which is why we are trying to alert businesses, residents and visitors as early as possible,” Public Works Director Pat Turnbull said in a statement released by the city.

The transformer will be moved from the Norfolk Southern tracks off of West Dorothy Lane between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the city of Kettering.

The rig will travel east on West Dorothy Lane, south on Kettering Boulevard, east on West Stroop Road and south on Ohio 48, or Far Hills Avenue, according to Kettering officials.

The caravan will enter the Centerville on Ohio 48, or South Main Street, slowly travel south and turn east onto Spring Valley Pike, according to the city.

In addition to the Ohio 48/Spring Valley intersection, the maneuver will require the closure of several other streets that intersect with the state route, according to the city.

Centerville officials said alerts will be posted on the city’s official social media pages when roads have reopened.