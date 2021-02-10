X

DRMA welcomes trio of new board members

Matt Vanderbrock, a Wire EDM Programmer, runs one of many high tech machines at Noble Tool in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
By Thomas Gnau
Manufacturers Association also names new chairman, vice chairman

The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association has named three new members to its volunteer board of trustees.

John Bertsch, president and owner, Detailed Machining
Credit: EASTERLING STUDIOS

DRMA recently added David Coomer, shareholder in Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co.; Joe Osterday, chief financial officer of Production Control Units; and Brian Roos, president of Morris Bean & Co.

Patty Breig, former managing director of National Oilwell Varco.
John Bertsch, president and owner of Detailed Machining, will serve as the board’s chairman, while Patty Breig, former managing director of National Oilwell Varco, will serve as first vice-chairman, the association said.

Trustees who rolled off the DRMA board this year were Don Clouser, vice president and general manager, Champion Cos; Mitch Heaton, executive vice president of growth strategies with Woodard Development; John Masheck, shareholder, Clark Schaefer Hackett &Co.; and Ben Staub, president and owner BasTech, Inc.

For nearly a decade, members of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association have identified the lack of skilled workers as their top concern, in response to survey questions from DRMA. Survey results released last month showed the same concerns.

“The availability of technically skilled and productive workers continues to be the top challenge for Dayton region manufacturers eight years running,” the DRMA said in a release last month. “Replacing the declining workforce is the priority for manufacturers to be able to meet the demand for goods and services and offer high quality, high paying jobs. DRMA members support initiatives that attract, retain, develop, and train our workforce.”

DRMA’s members includes nearly 200 manufacturers and 150 suppliers in west Central Ohio.

