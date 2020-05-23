A drone’s-eye view of the beautiful and somber Dayton National Cemetery

Pvt. Charles Taggart is one of five Medal of Honor recipients interred at the Dayton National Cemetery. Taggart fought in the Civil War.

Cannon memorial

Main monument

The Dayton Soldiers' Monument sits atop a hill at the center of the Dayton National Cemetery landscape. The cornerstone was laid in 1873, and it was completed in 1877. The structure is composed of a 30-foot marble column on a granite base with an ornamental cap and soldier posed at parade rest.

Famous words

President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address is on display as a monument at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Overlooking the graves

The Dayton Soldiers' Monument sits atop a hill at the center of the Dayton National Cemetery landscape. At the corners of the base stand four figures representing the Infantry, Cavalry, Artillery and Navy.

Quiet pathway

The now-covered tunnel exit from the Home Hospital to the Dayton National Cemetery. Deceased residents of the Soldiers Home dressed in the basement of the Home Hospital and were taken to the National Cemetery through the tunnel so residents of the Soldiers Home would not be disturbed.

Famous father

The gravesite of U.S. Army Pvt. Joshua Dunbar, father of nationally acclaimed poet and Dayton native Paul Lawrence Dunbar, sits in the Dayton National Cemetery.

Revolutionary War included

Revolutionary War soldier Christian Null is the only veteran from that era interred in the Dayton National Cemetery.

Civilian area

A small civilian section of the Dayton National Cemetery is located next to the Monument area. This area contains the graves of former governors of the National Home and others associated with the management of the early Soldiers Home and Hospital.

Flags flying

The gravesite of Army Sgt. Edward Brooks, who was killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is interred at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Each has a story

The gravesite of Army PFC James White, Jr. who was killed in action. White served in Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom. White is interred at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Many memorials

The gravesite of Army Sgt. Donald Mickler, Jr. who was killed in action. Mickler served in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf and is interred at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Urns included

A Columbarium was recently added to the Dayton National Cemetery.

Acres of graves

More than 51,000 people have been interred at the Dayton National Cemetery, which was established in 1867.

DAYTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

Where: 4400 West Third Street, Dayton

Office hours: Monday thru Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed federal holidays except Memorial Day

Visitation hours: Open daily from dawn to dusk. Gates open every day

Contact: 937-268-2221

For more info: call 937-268-2221.

Map of the Dayton National Cemetery