Dry, cooler weather through end of week; Chance of rain expected on weekend

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported that dry air and a high-pressure system will build in the area, bringing clearer skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.
Today it will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 54 degrees, followed by a mostly clear and cold night with a low of around 36 degrees.
Tomorrow during the day the weather is expected to be much the same with mostly clear skies and highs around 54 degrees, but overnight temperatures will drop even lower to around 27 degrees.
Going into Saturday, though, we will start to see clouds building up during the early morning hours, leading to mostly cloudy skies by sunrise.
The NWS also predicted that there will be a slight chance of showers starting Saturday afternoon, which will start to rise after nightfall and carry through into Sunday morning.
Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be slightly cooler with highs around 51 degrees, though overnight temperatures won’t be quite as cold with a low of around 44 degrees.