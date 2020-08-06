Educator Profile: Miami East librarian has taught 48 years

What do you enjoy most about teaching? Being around the students

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? Will be my 48th year as a librarian at Miami East. Automating and moving into a new school.

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? Miami East has had great success in having teachers adapting to new technology and methods of instruction. This spring went very well in terms of student learning.

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? Most of the families in the Miami East District have computers and internet access. Those who did not were given chrome books to do their lessons or provided with hard copies of lessons. The administration was very good at getting the students to finish and return lessons. The district is as prepared as they can be for the start of school in August.

The Dayton Daily News is featuring area educators who are preparing the next generation. For the latest Back to School news and the impact from COVID-19, visit daytondailynews.com/back-to-school