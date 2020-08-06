Election 2020: See what tax issues will be on your November ballot

“We expect that 2020 is going to be the highest turnout election in our state’s history, bar none,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s top elections official.

Miami Valley voters — including thousands who lost jobs or had their income diminished by the pandemic — will cast ballots Nov. 3 on dozens of local fire, parks and street levies as well as those for area school districts that lost state funding as coronavirus closures eroded tax revenues.