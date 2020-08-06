Election 2020: See what tax issues will be on your November ballot

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this November’s election is expected to draw a record number of voters to the polls.
“We expect that 2020 is going to be the highest turnout election in our state’s history, bar none,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s top elections official.
Miami Valley voters — including thousands who lost jobs or had their income diminished by the pandemic — will cast ballots Nov. 3 on dozens of local fire, parks and street levies as well as those for area school districts that lost state funding as coronavirus closures eroded tax revenues.
Multiple school districts are seeking additional money — for daily expenses in Bellbrook, and for constructing new buildings in Fairborn, Franklin and Xenia.
School levies filed for November 2020 election
|School district
|Purpose
|Type
|Millage
|Term
|First year payable
|Annual cost for a $100K home, if approved
|Annual INCREASE for $100K home, if approved
|Amount levy would raise for schools (annual unless noted)
|Franklin
|Building bond
|Additional
|6.52
|37 years
|2021
|$228
|$228.20
|$66,026,594#
|Xenia
|Building bond
|Additional
|2.60
|37 years
|2021
|$91.00
|$91.00
|$1,797,908
|Fairborn
|Building bond
|Additional
|4.00
|37 years
|2021
|$140.00
|$140.00
|$2,519,600
|(residents will cast single vote on two-part Fairborn levy)
|Permanent improvements
|Additional
|1.83
|Permanent
|2021
|$64.05
|$64.05
|$1,152,000
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek
|Current expenses
|Additional
|5.70
|Permanent
|2021
|$199.50
|$199.50
|$3,322,000
|Beavercreek
|Current expenses
|Substitute
|9.80
|Permanent
|2021
|$300.13
|$0
|$18,517,600
|Northmont
|Current expenses
|Renewal
|5.90
|Permanent
|2022
|$180.69
|0
|$3,575,935
|West Carrollton
|Current expenses
|Renewal
|5.50
|Permanent
|2022
|$159.63
|0
|$1,975,871
|Miami Valley CTC
|Current expenses and improvements
|Renewal
|2.18
|10 years
|2022
|$66.76
|0
|$14,134,994
|New Lebanon
|Current expenses
|Renewal
|0.5% IT
|5 years
|2021
|^
|0
|^
|Troy
|Current expenses
|Additional
|0.25% IT
|Permanent
|2021
|^
|^
|^
|Milton-Union
|Permanent improvements
|Renewal
|3.90
|5 years
|2022
|N/A
|0
|N/A
^ Income tax, so cost depends on income. Taxpayer with $50,000 annual taxable income pays $250 for 0.5% and $125 for 0.25%
# -- Auditor listed total amount bond would raise, not annual amount
N/A -- Miami County Auditor did not provide figures
Source: County auditors, county boards of election
Tax levies filed by cities and townships for Nov. 3 ballot
|Taxing authority
|Purpose
|Term
|Millage
|Type
|Annual cost, $100K home, if approved
|Annual INCREASE, $100K home, if approved
|Annual amount levy would raise
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY
|Brookville
|Parks/Rec
|5 years
|1.16
|Additional
|$40.60
|$40.60
|$125,000
|Brookville
|Road/Bridge
|5 years
|4.63
|Additional
|$162.05
|$162.05
|$500,000
|Germantown
|Police
|Permanent
|2.50
|Additional
|$87.50
|$87.50
|$234,750
|Harrison Twp.
|Streets/Roads/Bridges
|Permanent
|3.62
|Renewal
|$110.86
|$0.00
|$842,544
|Phillipsburg
|Parks/Rec
|Permanent
|3.00
|Replacement
|$105.00
|$23.10
|$21,068
|Riverside
|Roads/Bridge
|5 years
|5.00
|Additional
|$175.00
|$175.00
|$1,206,974
|Union
|Roads
|5 years
|3.00
|Renewal
|$91.88
|$0.00
|$275,611
|GREENE COUNTY
|New Jasper Twp.
|Fire/EMS
|5 years
|2.00
|Additional
|$70.00
|$70.00
|$141,000
|New Jasper Twp.
|Fire
|5 years
|4.50
|Renewal
|$136.76
|$0.00
|$301,000
|Ross Twp.
|Fire/EMS
|5 years
|1.50
|Renewal
|$12.58
|$0.00
|$21,000
|Silvercreek Twp.
|Current expense
|5 years
|1.00
|Renewal
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$83,000
|Sugarcreek Twp.
|Road/Bridge
|5 years
|0.80
|Renewal
|$23.08
|$0.00
|$300,000
|Yellow Springs
|Current expense
|5 years
|8.40
|Renewal
|$219.53
|$0.00
|$835,000
|WARREN COUNTY
|Clearcreek Twp.
|Fire/EMS
|Permanent
|3.75
|Additional
|$131.00
|$131.00
|$5,352,165
|Massie Twp.
|Fire/EMS
|5 years
|1.00
|Renewal
|$28.00
|$0.00
|$32,469
|Salem Twp.
|Fire/EMS
|5 years
|3.90
|Renewal
|$120.00
|$0.00
|$476,610
|Wayne Twp.
|Fire/EMS
|5 years
|2.45
|Renewal
|$62.00
|$0.00
|$601,347
|MIAMI COUNTY
|Covington
|Fire/EMS
|5 years
|2.50
|Renewal
|*
|$0.00
|*
|Lostcreek Twp.
|Fire
|5 years
|1.50
|Renewal
|*
|$0.00
|*
|Miami County
|Developmental disabilities
|5 years
|2.50
|Renewal
|*
|$0.00
|*
|Miami County
|Bridges
|5 years
|0.45
|Renewal
|*
|$0.00
|*
|Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District
|Ambulance/EMS
|5 years
|1.50
|Renewal
|*
|$0.00
|*
|Tipp City
|Capital improvements
|12 years
|0.25%,0.5% IT
|Replacement
|^
|^
|*
|Union
|Streets/Roads/Bridges
|5 years
|3.00
|Renewal
|*
|$0.00
|*