X

Election 2020: See what tax issues will be on your November ballot

Bill Lackey/Staff
Bill Lackey/Staff

Local News | 21 minutes ago
By Chris StewartJeremy P. KelleyBonnie Meibers

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this November’s election is expected to draw a record number of voters to the polls.

“We expect that 2020 is going to be the highest turnout election in our state’s history, bar none,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s top elections official.

Miami Valley voters — including thousands who lost jobs or had their income diminished by the pandemic — will cast ballots Nov. 3 on dozens of local fire, parks and street levies as well as those for area school districts that lost state funding as coronavirus closures eroded tax revenues.

ExploreFour more schools change fall restart plans

Multiple school districts are seeking additional money — for daily expenses in Bellbrook, and for constructing new buildings in Fairborn, Franklin and Xenia.

School levies filed for November 2020 election

School districtPurposeTypeMillageTermFirst year payableAnnual cost for a $100K home, if approvedAnnual INCREASE for $100K home, if approvedAmount levy would raise for schools (annual unless noted)
FranklinBuilding bondAdditional6.5237 years2021$228 $228.20 $66,026,594#
XeniaBuilding bondAdditional2.6037 years2021$91.00 $91.00 $1,797,908
FairbornBuilding bondAdditional4.0037 years2021$140.00 $140.00 $2,519,600
(residents will cast single vote on two-part Fairborn levy)Permanent improvementsAdditional1.83Permanent2021$64.05 $64.05 $1,152,000
Bellbrook-SugarcreekCurrent expensesAdditional5.70Permanent2021$199.50 $199.50 $3,322,000
BeavercreekCurrent expensesSubstitute9.80Permanent2021$300.13 $0 $18,517,600
NorthmontCurrent expensesRenewal5.90Permanent2022$180.69 0$3,575,935
West CarrolltonCurrent expensesRenewal5.50Permanent2022$159.63 0$1,975,871
Miami Valley CTCCurrent expenses and improvementsRenewal2.1810 years2022$66.76 0$14,134,994
New LebanonCurrent expensesRenewal0.5% IT5 years2021^0^
TroyCurrent expensesAdditional0.25% ITPermanent2021^^^
Milton-UnionPermanent improvementsRenewal3.905 years2022N/A0N/A
^ Income tax, so cost depends on income. Taxpayer with $50,000 annual taxable income pays $250 for 0.5% and $125 for 0.25%
# -- Auditor listed total amount bond would raise, not annual amount
N/A -- Miami County Auditor did not provide figures
Source: County auditors, county boards of election

Tax levies filed by cities and townships for Nov. 3 ballot

Taxing authorityPurposeTermMillageTypeAnnual cost, $100K home, if approvedAnnual INCREASE, $100K home, if approvedAnnual amount levy would raise
MONTGOMERY COUNTY       
BrookvilleParks/Rec5 years1.16Additional$40.60$40.60$125,000
BrookvilleRoad/Bridge5 years4.63Additional$162.05$162.05$500,000
GermantownPolicePermanent2.50Additional$87.50$87.50$234,750
Harrison Twp.Streets/Roads/BridgesPermanent3.62Renewal$110.86$0.00$842,544
PhillipsburgParks/RecPermanent3.00Replacement$105.00$23.10$21,068
RiversideRoads/Bridge5 years5.00Additional$175.00$175.00$1,206,974
UnionRoads5 years3.00Renewal$91.88$0.00$275,611
GREENE COUNTY       
New Jasper Twp.Fire/EMS5 years2.00Additional$70.00$70.00$141,000
New Jasper Twp.Fire5 years4.50Renewal$136.76$0.00$301,000
Ross Twp.Fire/EMS5 years1.50Renewal$12.58$0.00$21,000
Silvercreek Twp.Current expense5 years1.00Renewal$35.00$0.00$83,000
Sugarcreek Twp.Road/Bridge5 years0.80Renewal$23.08$0.00$300,000
Yellow SpringsCurrent expense5 years8.40Renewal$219.53$0.00$835,000
WARREN COUNTY       
Clearcreek Twp.Fire/EMSPermanent3.75Additional$131.00$131.00$5,352,165
Massie Twp.Fire/EMS5 years1.00Renewal$28.00$0.00$32,469
Salem Twp.Fire/EMS5 years3.90Renewal$120.00$0.00$476,610
Wayne Twp.Fire/EMS5 years2.45Renewal$62.00$0.00$601,347
MIAMI COUNTY       
CovingtonFire/EMS5 years2.50Renewal*$0.00*
Lostcreek Twp.Fire5 years1.50Renewal*$0.00*
Miami CountyDevelopmental disabilities5 years2.50Renewal*$0.00*
Miami CountyBridges5 years0.45Renewal*$0.00*
Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance DistrictAmbulance/EMS5 years1.50Renewal*$0.00*
Tipp CityCapital improvements12 years0.25%,0.5% ITReplacement^^*
UnionStreets/Roads/Bridges5 years3.00Renewal*$0.00*
Note: Other Greene County levies could not be confirmed with BOE officials Wednesday afternoon.
* Information from Miami County was not available in time for this edition.
^ Tipp City issue is an income tax of 0.25%, final 10 years 0.5%. It would cost a resident earning $50,000 a year (with no credit paid to another city) approximately $250 a year; earning $75,000 a year, approximately $375; and earning $100,000 a year, approximately $500.
Source: County auditors, county boards of election

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.