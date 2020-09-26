Employees working ‘behind the lines’ of healthcare recognized

Donations and accolades have poured in for front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic, but a local group on Saturday recognized the often overlooked hospital workers who keep the hospital clean and its occupants fed.
Sister to Sister, a Dayton-based organization committed to empowering women and girls, donated lunch for approximately 200 environmental services and nutrition services employees at Miami Valley Hospital.
“We’ve seen a lot of focus on the doctors and nurses … and I truly respect the work of front-line workers, but there are people behind the lines who really work hard,” said Karen Townsend, founder of Sister to Sister. “And so on this day, Sister to Sister wanted to say thank you for the work you do.”
Credit: Jordan Laird
Jenny Lewis, president of the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, said her organization is grateful to Sister to Sister for recognizing this hard-working group of employees.
“It takes all of us, it takes every single person on the team to make this hospital wonderful and to provide that highest quality care for our patients,” she said. “This group of people that they’re honoring today is very special and very important to the success of the hospital and for the success of the care of our patients.”
The funds for Saturday’s donation came from the cancelation of the annual Sister to Sister Conference due to COVID-19. Conference sponsors CareSource and At&T allowed the funds to be used for this service project instead.
“It was still such a worthy cause,” said Brad Roediger, community relations manager for the CareSource Foundation. “We can’t do in-person events but we know the organizations, the traditional non-profit ones, still need the dollars to operate and complete their mission.”
Credit: Jordan Laird
The lunches were bought from Third Perk Express in Dayton. Townsend said her organization wanted to support a woman-owned small business.
Juanita Darden, the owner of Third Perk Express, said it was “awesome” to be a part of the gesture Saturday.
“So many people are risking their own lives, coming in at this time and just to be able to show them a little care and appreciation, buy them lunch, I think it’s a very good gesture,” Darden said. “Because they need to understand that we do appreciate what they’re doing.”