Employees working ‘behind the lines’ of healthcare recognized

“It takes all of us, it takes every single person on the team to make this hospital wonderful and to provide that highest quality care for our patients,” she said. “This group of people that they’re honoring today is very special and very important to the success of the hospital and for the success of the care of our patients.”

The funds for Saturday’s donation came from the cancelation of the annual Sister to Sister Conference due to COVID-19. Conference sponsors CareSource and At&T allowed the funds to be used for this service project instead.

“It was still such a worthy cause,” said Brad Roediger, community relations manager for the CareSource Foundation. “We can’t do in-person events but we know the organizations, the traditional non-profit ones, still need the dollars to operate and complete their mission.”

Sister to Sister with sponsors AT&T and CareSource donated lunch to approximately 200 environmental services and nutrition services employees at Miami Valley Hospital on Saturday. Credit: Jordan Laird Credit: Jordan Laird

The lunches were bought from Third Perk Express in Dayton. Townsend said her organization wanted to support a woman-owned small business.

Juanita Darden, the owner of Third Perk Express, said it was “awesome” to be a part of the gesture Saturday.

“So many people are risking their own lives, coming in at this time and just to be able to show them a little care and appreciation, buy them lunch, I think it’s a very good gesture,” Darden said. “Because they need to understand that we do appreciate what they’re doing.”