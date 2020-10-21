Englewood man accused of sharing child porn sentenced to 12 years

An Englewood man accused of sharing child porn, including prepubescent children and toddlers, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a U.S. District Court.
Jeremy Byrd, 42, also faces a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In 2018, Englewood police reportedly received a tip that Byrd was seeking sexual activity from a person pretending to be 15 years old on Kik Messenger. While communicating with detectives posing as 15-year-old “Steph," Byrd repeatedly asked for nude pictures and solicited her for sex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
That same year, police and an FBI agent executed a search warrant at Byrd’s home. When they arrived, he reportedly tried to shut the door and fought with officers. His phone was seized by police during the process.
While police still had Byrd’s phone, he tried to log into the phone remotely and delete its contents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A search of the phone revealed more than 600 images of child porn, including photos of prepubescent children and toddlers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Byrd is accused of distributing child porn to people on at least 24 occasions.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Byrd spoke to multiple purported minors minors and discussed meeting for sexual activity. He is accused of sending them images of male genitalia and asking that they send nude images of themselves.
Byrd was charged in September 2018 and pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography in March.