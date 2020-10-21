Englewood man accused of sharing child porn sentenced to 12 years

Jeremy Byrd, 42, also faces a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2018, Englewood police reportedly received a tip that Byrd was seeking sexual activity from a person pretending to be 15 years old on Kik Messenger. While communicating with detectives posing as 15-year-old “Steph," Byrd repeatedly asked for nude pictures and solicited her for sex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.