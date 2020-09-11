Fairborn makes decision on its annual Halloween festival

He said there were two major factors influencing the board’s decision. The timeline to submit a plan to the health department and have it approved would have been tight. The larger problem, Lampton said, was that the festival normally pulls volunteers from employers such as the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base or the Wright-Patt Credit Union and those people are not allowed to be in a group setting right now.

Foy said Fairborn will still have Halloween even if it’s different this year. He still plans to roll out all the elaborate decorations downtown he normally does.

“Next year we’ll come back stronger,” he said.