Fairborn man charged with OVI for seventh time Friday

Wilfred Manning, 47, was pulled over on I-70 in Springfield for speeding on Friday, the OSHP reported. During the stop, troopers determined he was under the influence of alcohol. They also found that Manning was under an OVI related driving suspension and had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, a release said.

Manning has been convicted of OVI in 2018, 2017, 2013, 2010 and twice in 2007. He is due to appear in the Clark County Municipal Court on Nov. 25.