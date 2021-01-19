Fairborn schools to place renewal levy on May ballot

“On these, we collect the full seven mills, so we get a little bit more money,” Philo said.

He added: “The main thing is this is a renewal levy, it will not raise taxes on anyone who is currently paying taxes, and we’ll assess the full valuation on new homes.”

The school board has not seen an increase in property taxes for the schools in 14 years, the district pointed out. The school district has asked for monies for new buildings.

Last year, Fairborn voters approved a 5.83-mill combo bond/levy to pay for a new high school, performing arts center and athletic complex. In 2016, Fairborn voters approved a separate 2.95-mill bond levy to build a new primary school, which opened this year, and an intermediate school, which is starting construction.

The district said it will provide information to the community so that voters understand the renewal and that the issue will be on the ballot in May and will not increase residents’ property taxes. Fairborn schools said they want the community to understand how their schools are funded and welcome any questions regarding school finances. If residents do have any school finance questions, please contact Treasurer Kevin Philo at (937)-878-3961 or email kphilo@fairborn.k12.oh.us.