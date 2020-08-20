Fairborn to buy land in Bath Twp. near Wright-Patt

Fairborn will buy land in Bath Twp. on State Route 444 for $100,000 that will serve as a gateway to the city near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The city plans to buy the property, near gate 12A of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, from the estate of Earl Childers, who died in 2019 and his estate approached the city of Fairborn about buying the land. Fairborn City Council approved the purchase at the meeting on Monday night.
Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart said the buildings at those addresses will be demolished and seeded over.
Robinson’s Auto Repair, located at 3800 S.R. 444, is located on some of the property the city of Fairborn bought. Gebhart said the city will work with the business to find a new location, if they want help. According to the estate of Earl Childers, that business is on a month-to-month lease for the space.
Gebhart said the city will likely close on the property sometime in October.
The city doesn’t plan to annex the property from Bath Twp.
As part of the purchase agreement, the city has agreed to sell property on Beaver Valley to the estate of Childers. The property used to be a second entrance to the old landfill, which was closed about 20 years ago. The landfill is now a park and there is a house built on the old entrance.
The property is both in Bath Twp. and Fairborn. The Fairborn portion is valued at $10,000.