Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘cold, very flaky’ winter for Ohio

If you missed winter last year, the Farmers’ Almanac may have some good news for you. The periodical predicts below-normal temperatures in the Great Lakes and Midwest this year with snow returning to the region.
Eastern Ohio and Kentucky are expected to see “significant snowfall” to kick off February, with a blizzard predicted for the second week of February in the Mid Atlantic and Northeastern states.
The western Dakotas, northern Colorado and Utah, central and eastern Washington and Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho will also see above average snowfall, Farmers’ Almanac said.
Arizona and southern California will likely see a dry and mild winter, whereas northern California and the Pacific Coastal Plain can expect a rainy and wet winter.
The lower Ohio River valleys and Tennessee make up winter’s “wild card” region, according to the periodical. The region should expect an intense weather system, with active storms and a mix of rainy, icy and snowy weather throughout the season.
For more details on the Farmers’ Almanac’s extended winter forecast, visit https://www.farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast.