Faruki+ law firm announces new leadership

Erin Rhinehart and Brian Wright have been named co-managing partners at Faruki+, a litigation firm with offices in Dayton and Cincinnati.
Collectively with Faruki+ for more than 30 years, Rhinehart and Wright expand their partnership roles to lead the 19-attorney firm and mark its transition to the next generation of leadership.
The pair succeeds Jeff Ireland, one of the firm’s founders and its managing partner since 2015. Ireland will remain a partner with the firm but is stepping back from managing partner duties to dedicate more time to serving the firm’s clients, according to a release from the firm.
“Erin and Brian have been tremendous leaders at the firm,” Ireland said. “They are accomplished litigators who have contributed meaningfully to our growth, and their vision and embodiment of our core values – excellence, respect, candor, and service – make them the ideal team to lead Faruki+ into the future. I am proud to pass the baton to these proven and capable leaders.”
Rhinehart joined the firm in 2004. Her litigation practice focuses on class action defense, breach of contract, non-compete, tortious interference, and health care and environmental litigation matters. She also leads the firm’s media and communications practice.
Rhinehart is president-elect of the Ohio Women’s Bar Association; is an executive editor of the American Bar Association Section of Litigation’s premier publication, the Litigation Journal; has sat on the editorial board for the Law360 Media & Entertainment Law publication; and speaks regularly on media law issues, general litigation, and negotiating skills.
Wright first joined Faruki+ in 2002 and returned to the firm in 2019 after spending three years as general counsel and vice president of Innovation with longtime client Henny Penny – a leading global supplier of food service solutions. He litigates in Ohio and across the United States dealing with individual and class action disputes involving business torts, trade secrets, restrictive covenants, products liability, false advertising, contract and warranty disputes, securities, employment, and intellectual property matters.
Faruki+ was founded by trial lawyers in 1989.