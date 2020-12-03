Faruki+ law firm announces new leadership

Collectively with Faruki+ for more than 30 years, Rhinehart and Wright expand their partnership roles to lead the 19-attorney firm and mark its transition to the next generation of leadership.

The pair succeeds Jeff Ireland, one of the firm’s founders and its managing partner since 2015. Ireland will remain a partner with the firm but is stepping back from managing partner duties to dedicate more time to serving the firm’s clients, according to a release from the firm.