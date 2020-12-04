National unemployment rate falls, but barely

But the pace of hiring is extremely slow. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 245,000 last month, and the unemployment rate edged down to 6.7%, down very slightly from 6.9% in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

“These improvements in the labor market reflect the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it,” the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “However, the pace of improvement in the labor market has moderated in recent months.”