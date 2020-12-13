Fewer volunteer firemen a concern in Tipp City

A meeting to begin discussing a transition will be scheduled early in 2021 with the Monroe Twp. trustees, said City Manager Tim Eggleston. The city department also serves the township’s unincorporated area.

Haller said he would also like any group exploring options to include a resident or two of both the township and city.

“We knew this was coming. It has arrived,” Eggleston said of the need to plan for the transition.

A tax request for operating costs likely will be discussed and proposed as early as fall 2021, council was told.

“It is going to be expensive when, if, we transition to a full- time department,” said John Green, city finance director.

Haller said the department’s make up the past couple of years has changed with retirements/resignations of long-time personnel. While for years the department could draw from volunteers who also were employed by the city for calls during the day, that no longer is possible following those employees’ retirements, he said.

A study of emergency services staffing was contracted for with the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association. The report is expected soon, council was told this month.

Haller was asked before council approved the 2021 budget if the department could hold off on hiring the fifth responder until the study is reviewed. He said the need is real now.

“We at emergency services have operated in a marginal area of safety for far too long,” Haller said. “This person is for the safety of the citizens, for the safety of the responders.”

