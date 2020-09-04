X

Fire investigators work to find cause of former strip club blaze

A fire on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the former The Harem strip club in Harrison Twp. is under investigation. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY
A fire on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the former The Harem strip club in Harrison Twp. is under investigation. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Harrison Twp. fire investigators are working to determine what caused a former Harrison Twp. strip club to catch fire Friday morning.

Crews were called out to the building that once house The Harem, in the 5800 block of North Dixie Drive, around 6 a.m. Friday.

ExplorePHOTOS: Crews fight fire at former Harem strip club in Harrison Twp.

“First arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke throughout a good portion of the building,” said Harrison Twp. Fire Chief Mark Lynch. “Immediately, we began a defensive attack. It appeared that it was unsafe to go in.”

The building has been abandoned for a couple of years, he added, and didn’t have any power.

ExploreThe Harem raid: No prison time yet for 11 defendants

Investigators will work to figure out the cause and area of origin. The fire will most likely be determined as suspicious, Lynch said.

No one was found at the scene when fire crews arrived.

In 2017, a state investigation centered around The Harem resulted 84 charges being filed against 11 people. Charges included felony drug trafficking and food stamp fraud. The investigation led to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoking the club’s liquor permit and a civil challenge by Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. to shut the business down.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.