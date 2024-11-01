Fire spreads to Sawyer Point Park, bridge in Cincinnati and causes significant damage

“When we got down here, the park underneath the bridge was completely engulfed,” said CPD Lieutenant Patrick Caton. “Flames were reaching up over the front of the park, up over the bridge and it was, it was actually doing damage to the bridge.”

Caton said the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge itself caught fire.

The fire at the park quickly grew and, because of the volume of the blaze, multiple fire crews were called in to fight it.

That playground was heavily involved in fire and the fire actually transmitted to the bridge structure of the I-471 bridge,” said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler. “There’s some netting and some equipment underneath that bridge that also caught fire.”

Flagler said the fire at the playground was extinguished fairly quickly, but the fire that spread to the bridge is complex and “has done some damage to the structural steel that’s on that bridge.”

KYTC and ODOT were on scene and bridge inspectors were at the bridge to begin examining it. KYTC said there is no timeline for when the bridge can re-open.

CPD said no one was injured in the fire, but it caused significant property damage.