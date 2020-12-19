First woman Greene County Common Pleas judge sworn in

Martin has been a Magistrate with the domestic relations court for about 14 years. Prior to that she worked for the Ohio Attorney General in the early 1990′s, was an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton School of Law from 1994 to 2000 and had her own private practice from 2000 to 2006.

Hurley said Martin has the skills and expertise to carry the domestic relations court forward.

Martin said she learned patience from Judge Hurley and always tries to remember that the people who come through her court are good people going through a hard time. Martin said she admires Hurley for the kind of parent he is because he always puts children in the court first and she plans to continue doing that.

“It was very apparent early on that she wouldn’t be a magistrate for long,” Hurley said. “I am leaving the court in good hands.”

Magistrate Kimberly Combs said she has worked with Martin as a magistrate and in private practice.

“I’d say she’s one of my closest friends,” Combs said. “She has the perfect judicial temperament. She is as honorable as they come.”

Combs said Martin is forward-thinking and makes sure everyone in her court gets their due process.

Martin will serve a six-year term, starting in January 2021.

Martin lives in Sugarcreek Twp. with her husband Dave. She has four adult children, Jessica Bryan, Christina Martin, Katie Martin and Sam Martin.