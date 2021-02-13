‘Forever chemicals’ detected in two private wells near Aullwood farm in Dayton

The state sampled the 18 wells after it detected high levels of the group of cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS in Aullwood’s drinking water system. The wells are among 180 that health officials urged homeowners to test for the toxins shortly after they were detected at Aullwood.

In an exclusive interview with the newspaper, officials from the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said the levels of PFAS detected in the two wells are below the Environmental Protection Agency’s action level of 70 parts per trillion. A part per trillion is the equivalence of a grain of sand in an Olympic-size pool or a pinch of salt in 10 tons of potato chips.