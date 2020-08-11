Former Miamisburg mayor named Mound administrator

Church in the early 1990s created a coalition of elected officials and leaders to lobby the Department of Energy to take responsibility for what it left behind.

“Over 15 years and a collective $1.1 billion in environmental cleanup later, the site was redeveloped through a new community development corporation and now houses 16 businesses with 355 employees,” the Dayton Development Coalition said in 2019, as it announced that Church had received the “Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award” Thursday in Washington, D.C.

“Mayor Church’s persistence in helping create a new strategy for the Mound site has allowed it to once again become a major economic asset to the city,” the coalition said at the time.

“Former Mayor Dick Church lists the Mound’s reuse as one of the top 3 accomplishments for Miamisburg during his tenure,” Miamisburg City Manager Keith Johnson said in a release Tuesday. “He was a champion for the Mound’s future throughout his career and was an ongoing presence in D.C. to advocate [for the Mound.]”

Today, Mound Business Park is home to 16 companies with more than 400 employees.