Former Wright State research corporation splits with university, gets new name

Explore Wright State sues its own former research funding arm

Wright State Applied Research Corporation was created in 2011 as a separate nonprofit to coordinate Wright State University’s research funding. The affiliation agreement expired this month, and Parallax Advanced Research was formally announced on Saturday.

According to a press release, the board of directors approved formation of the new entity. The separation will mean about 70 researchers and support staff who worked for WSU — under a contract wherein WSARC reimbursed the university — will now work solely for the research corporation.