Franklin police chief resigns after decades with department, effective today

Westendorf said the city will begin searching for a replacement immediately.

Mayor Brent Centers said the agreement terms prevent him from additional comment.

A 1983 graduate of West Carrollton High School, Whitman enlisted for four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He joined the Franklin Division of Police as a reserve officer in 1987 and became a full-time police officer in August 1989.

During his 34-year law enforcement career, Whitman served in several specialized duty assignments that included as a handler for two K-9 officers, Sinbad and Sonny, before serving as an evidence technician for the department.

Whitman was promoted to sergeant in 1998 and became an expert trainer in less than lethal force, a county trainer in incident management and active shooter situations. He served as commander of the Franklin police reserve program, a senior field training officer and a member for the Ohio Type III All Hazard Incident Management Team.

Franklin Police Chief Russell Whitman. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF FRANKLIN

Whitman was promoted to lieutenant in January 2009 before becoming the department’s chief in October 2010.

He is a graduate of the Police Executive Leadership College and the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program, and attended Tiffin University working on a criminal justice program.

Whitman has been married to his wife Lisa since 1997 and they have three children and three grandchildren.