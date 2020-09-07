Fraud alert: Scammers who claim to be with DOJ prey on seniors

Reports to the National Elder Fraud Hotline indicate the scammers falsely claim to be DOJ investigators or employees and try to obtain personal information, or they leave a voicemail with a return phone number that eventually leads the victim to a an alleged investigator who tries to gain personal information, according to a release from the department.

“Phone scams are an ugly and pervasive act of victimization. The scams being reported to our National Elder Fraud Hotline are especially heinous because they show the perpetrators are preying upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – the elderly,” DOJ Office for Victims of Crime Director Jessica Hart. “As if this were not despicable enough, the scammers do so posing as employees of the Justice Department, usurping public trust in the agency that serves as a bastion of fairness and lawfulness while these scams exploit the elderly for financial gain. The first step to identifying these criminals is to have their crimes reported.”