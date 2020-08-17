Free face masks available at Dayton church today

Free surgical face masks will be available at Mt. Olive Baptist in Church in Dayton this morning.
The giveaway is part of a series of events hosted by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County to stress the importance of wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while making sure residents across the county have access to them.
“We are going to various locations but we’re trying to get into areas where we think people may have transportation challenges or other challenges that may prohibit them from going and getting a mask,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor at Public Health. “We’re trying to spread it out as much as possible but also being mindful about those at-risk areas.”
One mask per person will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon today at 502 Pontiac Ave.
The next giveaway is scheduled for Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Walmart on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.
The agency is also having free pop-up, drive-thru coronavirus testing Tuesday at Kettering Fields, 444 N. Bend Drive in Dayton.
Free testing will be available from noon to 6 p.m. No appointment or doctor’s note is needed to be tested.