Free, pop-up coronavirus testing in Dayton today

Free, drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available at Kettering Fields, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton, today from noon to 6 p.m.
No appointment or doctor’s note is needed to be tested. Masks are required.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County asked that people not arrive early at the pop-up testing site.
Testing is available to both adults and children. However, the pop-up testing event is not intended for people with previous positive tests of pending test results.
On Friday, Public Health will be giving away more surgical face masks at the Walmart on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights from 1 to 4 p.m. Another giveaway is scheduled for Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dayton.