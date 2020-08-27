Free pop-up testing in Dayton Saturday

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton will hold the drive up and walk up testing event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, at its Charles Drew Health Center, 1323 W. Third St.

Testing will be available for individuals with or without symptoms and no doctor’s orders are needed. The test has no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. Any individuals 12 years old and over can be tested but minors will need a signed consent of a parent and guardian.