Friday night films: Wright State’s annual ‘Doc Night’ goes virtual

Seventeen films will be screened over two hours with an intermission. A question-and-answer session with the students will follow the screening. “Doc Night” particularly showcases films created by students for their junior thesis projects. In fact, many documentaries featured in past “Doc Night” screenings have ultimately played film festivals across the country and past “Doc Night” filmmakers have won Emmy and Academy Awards.

“Motion Pictures juniors in the Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures Department have spent the past semester creating a collection of short documentary films exploring stories that make an impact in our community and beyond,” said Kyle Wilkinson, Visiting Assistant Professor in the Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures. A graduate of WSU’s Motion Pictures program, Wilkinson also serves as lead advisor and instructor for these projects.